TULSA – For the first time, Tulsa will be streaming online one of the United States’ few drone music festivals for free from the patio view of the downtown Tulsa Artist Fellowship’s Archer studios. Tulsa Drone Fest will stream live at vimeo.com/tulsanoise on Friday, Oct. 2, from 6 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday, Oct. 3, from noon to midnight.
Attracting attention and fans of the niche, subversive, and experimental, just like Tulsa Noise Fest, Tulsa Drone Fest promises to debut itself as a premier streaming experimental music event.
Presented by locally based noise and experimental event curator Tulsa Noise, the festival boasts a heavy hitting line-up. The online festival promises to be an unforgettable two days of performances by some of the region's best acts in extreme niche music.
“Drone Music, not to be confused with the man-less airplanes, emphasizes sustained tones or notes and repetition, Tulsa Noise began with a staging of Phil Niblock’s seminal installation and composition at the Philbrook Downtown in 2017, so it seems appropriate that Tulsa Noise expands from focusing on harsh noise as Tulsa Noise Fest does and still will do, to drone music," said curator Nathan Young.
Tulsa Drone Fest is free and open to all viewers at vimeo.com/tulsanoise. To maintain COVID-19 safety protocols, no visitors are allowed on site.
Tulsa Noise is a project by Nathan Young, which was inaugurated in March 2017 by the staging of minimalist composer. Tulsa Drone Fest 2020 brings performers, patrons, and fans to attend a weekend online of drone music and community. The free festival boasts diverse and eclectic performances from all corners of the niche, experimental, and extreme, with a friendly, lighthearted atmosphere that makes it approachable for any demographic, whether they have been exposed to the world of experimental music before or not.
This project is supported by Tulsa Artist Fellowship. With the belief that arts are critical to the advancement of cultural citizenship, Tulsa Artist Fellowship supports both local and national artists while enriching the Tulsa community. TAF is an initiative of the George Kaiser Family Foundation. Learn more at www.tulsaartistfellowship.org.
