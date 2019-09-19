Tulsa PAC schedule jam-packed for October

TULSA - The Tulsa PAC has a full fall schedule starting Oct. 2.
The PAC Trust Brown Bag It series returns Oct. 2 with the Mosaic Trio for a free, noontime music concert. Mosaic Trio - Maureen O'Boyle, violin, Pete Peterson, cello, and Lorelei Barton, harp - have been performing individually for over 38 years. The Mosaic Trio performs eclectic programs throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with precision, sensitivity and pizazz. The show starts at 12:10 p.m. in the Westby Pavilion.
Dr. Ann Kulze's mission is to share the joys of healthy living with as many people as possible. With programs that are simple, easy and fun, she breaks down the science behind healthy living. Tulsa Town Hall presents her as part of its series Oct. 4 in Chapman Music Hall.
Tulsa Symphony presents "Debussy's Images" Oct. 5 in Chapman Music Hall. Opening with Rimsky-Korsakov's "Capriccio Espagnol," this program also includes a journey through Mozart's Posthorn symphony, and Debussy's whirling "Images." Ron Spigelman conducts the concert.
Founded in 1994, RIOULT Dance NY became an established name in dance with a reputation for presenting the sensual, articulate and exquisitely musical works of its artistic director Pascal Rioult. Choregus Productions presents the show Oct. 5 in John H. Williams Theatre.
Tulsa PAC Trust presents An Evening with Branford Marsalis, Oct. 6 in Chapman Music Hall. Saxophonist Marsalis is one of the most influential figures in contemporary music. The NEA Jazz Master, Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee is at home performing concertos with orchestras and sitting in with members of the Grateful Dead, but the core of his universe remains the Branford Marsalis Quartet.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's popular musical "Cats" returns Oct. 9-13. Based on "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats" by T.S. Eliot, it's the story of a tribe of felines called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as the "Jellicle choice" to decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.
Theatre Tulsa presents "The Drowsy Chaperone," Oct. 11-20, in John H. Williams Theatre. When a down-on-his-luck theatre fan plays the record for his favorite musical - "The Drowsy Chaperone" - the show comes to life. This is a hilarious and original parody of 1920s musicals.
Chamber Music Tulsa continues its season with the Lysander Piano Trio, Oct. 13 in the John H. Williams Theatre. This exceptional young ensemble inventive programs enchant with a kaleidoscopic palette of musical color. The trio will perform works by Beethoven, Higdon, Ciupinski and Brahms.
"What The Butler Saw," a farce by Joe Orton, is presented Oct. 18-26 by American Theatre Company in the Liddy Doenges Theatre. Tonatiuh Dance Company presents a free workshop and master class Oct. 18-20 in the Charles E. Norman Theatre, given by Amalia Viviana Basanta Hernandez.
Bizet's "Carmen," presented by Tulsa Opera, tells the story of a fiery, independent woman who drives a Spanish solider to choose between duty and freedom. Performing some of the best known of all operatic arias are American mezzo-soprano Sarah Mesko, making her Tulsa Opera debut as Carmen, and former Tulsa Opera Young Artist Alexander Birch Elliott, returning from his Metropolitan Opera debut to sing the role of Escamillo. The opera is in Chapman Music Hall Oct. 25 and 27.
Tulsa Project Theatre presents "Little Shop of Horrors," Oct. 25- Nov. 3, in John H. Williams Theatre. A floral assistant named Seymour stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it blood. This horror comedy rock musical by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman ran Off-Broadway for five years.
Tulsa Ballet presents "Giselle," Oct. 31- Nov. 3, in Chapman Music Hall. Giselle, a peasant girl, has her heart broken when she discovers the man she fell in love with is the disguised Duke Albrecht, betrothed to another. Eerie and romantic, "Giselle" is one of the most often performed ballets in the world.
Tickets are available at TulsaPAC.com or by calling the box office at 918-596-7111.
