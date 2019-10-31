TULSA – November is a month to remember at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, with a host of local theater groups, artists and musicians bringing the best in entertainment.
For one night only, Celebrity Attractions with Tulsa PAC Trust present “Bandstand,” Nov. 5 in Chapman Music Hall. From "Hamilton” choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler comes a poignant and inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing. It’s 1945. As America’s World War II soldiers come home to tickertape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski struggles to rebuild his life. With some fellow veterans, Donny forms a band unlike any the nation has ever seen, and the men finally feel like they have a place to call home.
The PAC Trust Brown Bag It series returns Nov. 6 with the Cherokee National Youth Choir for a free, noontime music concert. The Cherokee National Youth Choir performs traditional songs in the Cherokee language. The choir was founded in 2000 as a way to keep youth interested in and involved with Cherokee language and culture. The choir is made up of 40 Cherokee young people from northeastern Oklahoma communities. Choir members are middle and high school youth in grades 6-12 who compete in rigorous auditions every year for a place in the choir. The Cherokee National Youth Choir is funded solely by the Cherokee Nation. The show starts at 12:10 p.m. in the Westby Pavilion.
World Stage Theatre Company presents “Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” Nov. 7-17 in the Liddy Doenges Theatre. This play by Nora and Delia Ephron, based on the bestselling book by Ilene Beckerman, consists of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory. It covers all the important subjects: mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses and why they only wear black.
It’s family fun night again when Tulsa PAC Trust presents “Dragons Love Tacos and Other Stories,” Nov. 8 in John H. Williams Theatre. Dragons love all sorts of tacos – except spicy ones! Find out what happens when a boy throws his new dragon friends a taco party in this musical revue of beloved contemporary children's books that features excerpts from “Dragons Love Tacos,” “Interrupting Chicken,” “The Dot,” “Mercy Watson Goes for a Ride” and “Cowgirl Kate and Cocoa: School Days.”
Living a philosophy that great music is not exclusive to any one genre, the Harlem Quartet captivates listeners with performances across a spectrum of repertoire, including classical, Latin and jazz. Their passionate commitment to diversity and excellence has made them a leading ensemble in educational residencies and community engagement. Chamber Music Tulsa presents the quartet Nov. 10 in the John H. Williams Theatre.
Tulsa Town Hall continues its 85th season with Robert Edsel, Nov. 15 in Chapman Music Hall. Edsel educates audiences with over 100 images of items stolen by Hitler's Nazis and with anecdotes about the scholar-soldiers who risked their lives to save artistic and cultural treasures from destruction and looting during and after WWII. The author of two books and a documentary on the subject, Edsel is a recognized authority on “the monuments men and women.”
Theatre Tulsa will present its Broadway Bound students performing “Legally Blonde,” Nov. 15-17 in John H. Williams Theatre. Watch the inspiring story of Elle Woods as she journeys from sorority party girl to Harvard Law student. Based on the hit movie starring Reese Witherspoon.
Guest artist Robin Sutherland joins Tulsa Symphony to perform Mozart’s dramatic Piano Concerto in C Minor Nov. 16 in Chapman Music Hall. The wonderful string interplay of “Berlioz’s Beatrice” and “Benedict Overture” and Lutoslawski’s elaborate and melodic “Concerto for Orchestra” round out the evening’s program led by Gerhardt Zimmermann.
Join “Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’Leary from ABC’s “Shark Tank” and learn how to become a successful investor at this free event. After having extraordinary success with the software company he founded, O’Leary eventually found himself on television, quickly becoming a sought-after host and personality on a range of shows. Catch this free show Nov. 21 in Chapman Music Hall.
It’s time to get into the holiday spirit with Grady Nichols and friends with a Christmas show for the entire family, Nov. 30 in Chapman Music Hall. Saxophonist Nichols and friends come together to present the coolest, smoothest holiday concert of the season. The show, which features traditional and contemporary Christmas music, benefits ALS Patient Services Outreach, a Tulsa-based nonprofit that works with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patients and their families.
Tickets for events are available at TulsaPAC.com or by calling the box office at 918-596-7111.
