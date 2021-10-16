TULSA – A night of saws and scares awaits at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa as the resort destination’s 2021 Halloween party kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 30. Guests are encouraged to wear their most daring and frightening costumes and enter this year’s costume contest, where a share of $10,000 is up for grabs.
Disc jockey Queen Jesseen will kick off the Halloween festivities starting at 6 p.m. in the Hard Rock Grand Lobby. The party will open at 7 p.m. in the Sequoyah Convention Center with DJ 2Legit on the turntables.
A free lineup of live music will also continue through the night with DJ Demko starting at 5 p.m. in Track 5. and Casi Joy following at 8 p.m. Riff’s kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with 80’z Enuf, followed by Boogie Fever at 8 p.m. DJ Keri will take over Amp Bar at 7 p.m.
The $10,000 costume contest will serve as the cornerstone of Tulsa’s biggest Halloween bash. The first-place winner receives $3,000, second-place winner takes home $2,000, third-place and fourth-place winners are awarded $1,000, and fifth-place through 10th-place winners are awarded $500. Guests must register by 11 p.m. for the contest. Judging begins at 10:30 p.m. Winners will be announced at midnight and must be present to win.
All contestants will be surveyed prior to the start and will be informed if they need to remove any part of their costume that may disqualify them. Guests are reminded that costume masks, full-face paint, hats, hoodies and costume weapons are not allowed outside the designated area of the Sequoyah Conference Center. No nudity or implied nudity is allowed. Entrance to the party is free, and guests must be 21 or older.
Fright Night cash drawings will also take place inside the Grand Lobby from 7-11 p.m. One winner will be drawn every hour for a share of $1,000,000. To be eligible for the drawings, entrants must have at least one active rated play session or One Star Rewards card swipe at any kiosk within two hours of each drawing. Registration will be open until 11 p.m.
