TULSA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is home to Tulsa's Biggest Halloween Bash with "IT's a $20,000 Costume Party" that includes $15,000 in prize money and $5,000 in cash drawings for costume contest participants.
"IT's a $20,000 Costume Party" opens at 7 p.m. in the Sequoyah Convention Center. DJ 2Legit and DJ MIB will be teaming up on the turntables inside to heat up the dance floor.
Track 5 will also offer free entertainment with DJ Demko starting at 6 p.m., and Travis Kidd Band at 8.
Riff's kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with Caleb Fellenstein, followed by DJ Kelevra at 6:30, and Mayday By Midnight at 9.
Guests are encouraged to wear their most creative, daring and frightening costumes and enter this year's costume contest, where a share of $15,000 is up for grabs.
The first-place winner receives $5,000, second-place winner takes home $3,000, third-place winner is awarded $2,000, and fourth-place through eighth-place winners are awarded $1,000.
Guests must register by 11 p.m. for the contest.
Judging begins at 10:30 p.m. Winners will be announced at midnight and must be present to win.
Guests are reminded that face masks, full-face paint, hats, hoodies, and costume weapons are not allowed outside the designated area of the Sequoyah Conference Center.
No nudity or implied nudity is allowed.
Entrance to the party is free, and guests must be 21 or older.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. For more information, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.