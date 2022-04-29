Tulsa Symphony Orchestra to perform with the Eagles

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.