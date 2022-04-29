Tulsa Symphony Orchestra to perform with the Eagles

TULSA – The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will accompany the Eagles at the BOK Center May 16 as part of the band’s “Hotel California” 2022 Tour. Jim Ed Norman, who got his start as an orchestral arranger for the band in 1973, will conduct.
The Eagles will perform the beloved 1976 album “Hotel California” from start to finish with the Tulsa Symphony and a choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a set of greatest hits. Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill continues to tour with the band, including Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmit and Joe Walsh.
“Hotel California” is No. 3 among the best-selling albums in U.S. history. Several of the songs from the album have not been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour.
Tickets have been on sale since January and are still available at https://www.bokcenter.com/events/#!/eagles/.
