TULSA – The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will play "The Polar Express in Concert" on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Attendees will imagine that it’s Christmas Eve, and they're about to roller-coaster up and down mountains, slip-slide over ice fields, teeter across mile-high bridges, and be served hot chocolate by singing waiters more astonishing than they can imagine on the Polar Express.
Tom Hanks stars in and Robert Zemeckis directs this instant holiday classic filmed in dazzling performance-capture animation that makes every moment magical.
Experience the film as never before - with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra performing the musical score live on stage. To purchase tickets, visit https://tulsasymphony.org/the-polar-express/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.