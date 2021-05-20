Tulsa Symphony, Wynton Marsalis to perform in remembrance of Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA – On the somber occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the Tulsa Symphony and Festival Chorus will join forces with world-renowned trumpeter, composer, educator and bandleader Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to present All Rise (Symphony No. 1), Marsalis’ epic blues suite that “was written themes of unity and spiritual ascendance.”
David Robertson will conduct the performance, and the chorus will be under the leadership of Damien L. Sneed. This event will take place at the BOK Center on Sunday, June 6 at 3 pm, and is produced in alliance with the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission.
“When I was writing ‘All Rise,’ Kurt Masur, conductor of the New York Philharmonic, told me, ‘The line between civilization and barbarism is much thinner than you think.’ That’s why with everything that you do, you have to decry barbarism and the reduction of people,” said Marsalis.
1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission project director Phil Armstrong agreed.
“We are so grateful to have Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Center Jazz in Tulsa for the Centennial. Processing tragedy and trauma is complex. For me, music has always been an emotional outlet, and I hope this experience provides just that to Tulsans during this important week of remembrance, resilience and hope," he said.
Keith C. Elder, executive director of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra said he's happy to bring this moving work and these internationally recognized artists to the Tulsa community to commemorate the tragic events of 1921.
"It will be an evening where the power of music will be used to unite and heal our community," he said.
Marsalis’ symphony blends various influences from classical, jazz, gospel, and Latin-based music into a particularly poignant work to memorialize the Massacre. The piece was commissioned by the New York Philharmonic and first performed at Lincoln Center in December 1999. It features three sections of four movements each, which are swing-based and in the structure of the12 bar blues.
The first segment is uplifting and energetic, the second set of movements are more dark and distressing, and the final section culminates with the elevating energy of a gospel choir that is titled “I Am (Don’t You Run From Me) and it goes: "God’s love is what calls us to rise to the complete fulfillment of who we are. Our choice determines the extent to which we will rise, and the act of rising itself is thanks for His love, which is the source of our life and creativity.”
Tickets are on sale now at TulsaSymphony.org.
