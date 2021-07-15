TULSA - The stage is officially set as live entertainment debuts at Hard Rock Live, inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. The award-winning 2,700-seat theater, formerly known as The Joint: Tulsa, recently announced headliners including Top Rank Boxing, Kansas, Incubus and Hank Williams Jr.
"We're celebrating Hard Rock Live's official debut with four top-tier events that showcase the world-class entertainment we bring to Oklahoma," said Martin Madewell, general manager of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. "The loyalty and support we received from our fans throughout the pandemic were nothing short of amazing. A large majority of our ticketholders held onto their tickets during this time, even before many shows had been rescheduled. This speaks volumes of our fans' passion for entertainment and this lineup is our way of saying thank you."
Nine months after boxing's most controversial conclusion of 2020, WBA Super Flyweight world champion Joshua "El Profesor" Franco and Australia's former world champion Andrew "The Monster" Moloney will settle the score in the third chapter of their rivalry Saturday, Aug. 14 at Hard Rock Live, with live coverage on ESPN. Also in action: undefeated junior welterweight contender Arnold Barboza Jr.; Tulsa's undefeated heavyweight prospect Trey Lippe Morrison, son of the late Tommy Morrison; and the highly-anticipated professional debut of middleweight Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary Muhammad Ali. Tickets start at $49.50 and will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, July 13 at 10 a.m.
Known for generation-defining singles like "Carry On, Wayward Son," and "Dust in the Wind," Kansas heads to Tulsa for an 8 p.m. show on Thursday, Sept. 16. Tickets to see one of America's iconic classic rock bands start at $49.50 and go on sale to the public Thursday, July 29 at 10 a.m.
With more than 23 million albums sold and one billion streams online, rock legends Incubus take the Hard Rock Live stage on Friday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets to see the California-based band, who boasts iconic hits like "Drive," "Wish You Were Here," and "Pardon Me," start at $69.50 and go on sale to the public Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m.
2020 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Hank Williams Jr. returns Thursday, Nov. 4 for an 8 p.m. show. Tickets start at $69.50 and go on sale to the public Thursday, July 22 at 10 a.m. Williams remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music, with an incredible 70 million albums sold worldwide, and 10 No. 1 singles, including "Family Tradition," "A Country Boy Can Survive" and "Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound."
Tickets for several rescheduled shows from 2020, including Clint Black, Urban Cowboy featuring Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, and Uncle Kracker are currently on sale at tickets.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. From signature restaurants and gaming to live entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers the best amenities in Oklahoma. Hotel reservations, nightlife and concert information are available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
