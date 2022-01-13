Turnpike Troubadours to perform in April; tickets on sale Jan. 14

TULSA – The Turnpike Troubadours will perform on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 at Cain's Ballroom.
Tickets are available on Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. and will only be available online at www.cainsballroom.com. Tickets start at $50. Four ticket limit will be available per person, with no name changes. All tickets will either be mailed or must be picked up on a date to be determined.
Turnpike Troubadours are one of America’s most beloved and respected independent bands. Since their debut in 2005, the band has released four studio albums and amassed a huge and deeply dedicated fan base. The band has toured relentlessly, playing countless sold-out shows and festivals across the country.
Turnpike Troubadours will make their highly-anticipated return to the stage this spring. The band includes: Evan Felker, lead vocals; Kyle Nix, fiddle; Ryan Engleman, electric guitar; RC Edwards, bass; Gabe Pearson, drums; and Hank Early, steel, accordion.
