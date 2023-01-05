Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will attend the Tuskegee Airmen Reunion event on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 3 p.m. at Muskogee’s Historic Roxy Theater.
Gooding has co-starred in hit movies, such as "Boyz in the Hood," "Jerry Maguire," "Men of Honor," and "Tuskegee Airmen." The Academy Award winning actor who appears in the Tuskegee Airmen movie as a principal player, saw a press release notice of the event in an online Hollywood publication and was moved to ask if he could be a part of the event.
The semi-fictional movie that featured an all-star cast followed the exploits of one of the first classes of aviators that would become part of the famed Red Tails aviation unit in World War II. Key scenes of the movie were shot in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and Fort Smith, Arkansas. Oklahomans and Arkansans made up a large contingent of background extras and behind the scenes workers.
The reunion movie event was developed to bring those individuals and their families together to see this HBO produced movie classic on a large screen. As serendipity would have it, at least four Tuskegee Airmen hail from Muskogee and at least one Tuskegee Airmen instructor. Muskogee is one of the few cities where Buffalo Soldiers, Black U.S. Deputy Marshals of the Old West Era, and Tuskegee Airmen are buried. On Jan. 7 at 11 a.m., a special presentation by Legacy Keepers R Us will be made at Booker T. Washington Cemetery to honor the Tuskegee Airmen buried there.
Doors will open at 2:15 p.m. at Muskogee’s Historic Roxy Theater in downtown Muskogee at 220 W. Okmulgee St. Tickets for the red-carpet event are only $6 for general audiences and only $3 for cast and crew who worked on the movie. Light refreshments will be served, and the Roxy concession and adult beverage bar will be open. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 918-684-6366.
