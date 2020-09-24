ROGERS, Arkansas – There’s still time to enjoy movies under the stars as part of Saturday Cinema at the Walmart AMP for just $10. Come early for the movies and enjoy free live music with specialty cocktails and a full menu as part of the AMP Happy Hour, 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday Cinema evenings.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014) will be screened on Sept. 26, and "Star Trek" (2009) will be screened on Oct. 3. Movies start at 8 pm, and tickets can be purchased now by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting amptickets.com.
While large-scale performances are suspended through the end of 2020, smaller-scale intermission programming, including Saturday Cinema, is made possible in part by the Ghost Light Recovery Fund.
Walton Arts Center and the Walmart AMP have implemented additional health and safety precautions to protect patrons and staff from the spread of COVID-19. These precautions have been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health.
Masks are required and physical distancing will be in place. Cashless concessions will be available.
For details about all of the health and safety protocols for these and future movie screenings at Walton Arts Center, visit www.waltonartscenter.org, and at the Walmart AMP, visit www.amptickets.com.
