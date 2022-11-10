NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Tyler Childers will take the Walmart AMP stage when his Send in the Hounds Tour comes to Northwest Arkansas on Saturday, April 22, 2023, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Support will include Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the music will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Childers is a singer and songwriters known for storytelling through his experimental country and folk music. He has recorded and released five albums, one of which is RIAA Platinum. He also has three Platinum singles, one Gold single and one Grammy nomination. In 2018, he was named emerging artist of the year by the Americana Music Association.
Childers' newest album, "Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?," is a journey across different instrumental concepts that gel to form a signature sound for him and his touring band, The Food Stamps. Listeners will hear hallelujah, jubilee, and joyful noise versions of the same eight songs, including new takes on fan-favorite song “Purgatory” from his 2017 album. It’s a collection of songs that stand firmly on their own but are elevated when listened to together as an album.
Ticket presales will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. General tickets go on sale 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Ticket prices are $39.50-$99.50, plus applicable fees.
New for the 2023 Walmart AMP season are reserved lawn tickets. With a reserved lawn ticket, patrons will be seated at the front of the General Mills lawn in a specified space with a chair provided. Ticket prices for reserved lawn will vary from show to show. A limited number of reserved lawn tickets will be available for most shows.
Lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each. This ticket add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.
Tickets and vouchers for add-ons will be delivered 72 hours prior to the show date. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, visit www.amptickets.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.