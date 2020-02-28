The Keetoowahs in the U.S. Civil War will be the topic of the March 8 2nd Sunday at 2 program by Ernestine Berry, director of the United Keetoowah Band John Hair Cultural Center and Museum. The event begins at 2 p.m. in the Cort Mall, 215 S. Muskogee Ave.
This is Berry's second time to speak at this free monthly humanities program hosted by the Arts Council of Tahlequah.
For information about other programs, speakers and events www.artscounciltahlequah.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.