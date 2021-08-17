UKB to air sneak peak of PBS documentary on Sequoyah

“Searching for Sequoyah” is a documentary that will air on PBS in November, but locals can catch a sneak preview Aug. 19 and 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the UKB Wellness Center, on the tribal complex at 18263 Keetoowah Circle.
The film is produced by James M. Fortier and LeAnn Howe, and directed by Fortier. The film traces Sequoyah’s journey from Indian Territory to Nacogdoches, Texas, to Zaragoza, Mexico, and addresses when he introduced Cherokee people with the syllabary in Arkansas in 1821.
“Sequoyah wanted to be able to communicate in a written form because he saw the advantages that Europeans had in sending messages. He began to explore the possibilities. He did not know how to speak English. He did not read or write in English, but he saw the messages that were being sent,” said Ernestine Berry, director of the John Hair Cultural Center and Museum.
In 1809, Keetoowahs petitioned Washington, D.C., to become its own political entity, separate from Cherokees. Prior to the Trail of Tears, they moved to Arkansas, where Sequoyah also moved in 1818. Many of his own kin didn’t understand what he was doing at the time.
“A lot of people were suspicious of him, that he was doing witchcraft. They at one time even set his house on fire and destroyed his work,” said Berry.
Sequoyah began teaching the syllabary upon its completion in 1821. His first pupil was his daughter, and from then, he taught Cherokees and Keetoowahs throughout the region.
“Some say that within a year, they were all literate,” said Berry. "Within a brief period of time, there were many who did learn to read and write.”
At that same time, there were numbers of Cherokees who traveled southward to Mexico.
“He was aware there were Arkansas Cherokees who wandered into Texas. Cherokees gathered in East Texas, which was Mexico at that time. They had asked the government for a grant and traveled out of the U.S. to get away from the American government. By that point, there were a lot of Texans who felt animosity against Indians at that time, so they ventured into old Mexico,” said Berry.
She explained that Sequoyah traveled to what is now Texas and Mexico because he wanted to teach Cherokees the syllabary.
“There are still people in Mexico who claim that they’re Cherokee,” said Berry. “He knew of those Cherokees who had traveled, and I think he was taking them the gift of literacy.”
Check it out
The John Hair Cultural Center and Museum will continue to feature its “Missing Pieces” exhibit, which showcases documents in the Cherokee syllabary from different time periods. To honor the 200 anniversary of the syllabary, the exhibit has been extended until the end of the year. While the screening is free to the public, attendees must make reservations by phone at 918-871-2819.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.