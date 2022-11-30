Just in time for Christmas shopping, the John Hair Cultural Center and Museum is hosting a Keetoowah Arts and Crafts sale on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Artists will be selling baskets, beadwork, stone carvings, leather work, ribbon skirts, textiles, dreamcatchers, and more. The sale will include up and coming UKB artisans and crafts makers, and will also feature some of the tribe's most recognized artists, the UKB Tradition Keepers.
"Our group made the decision to open this show to allow new Keetoowah artists to come in and get experience and sell their goods," said Tradition Keepers' Chairman Matt Girty. "Giving a hand up is the Keetoowah Way, and to practice, promote and carry forward traditional knowledge and skills are our core objectives as a group."
Since 2005, the JHCCM has awarded the prestigious title of "Tradition Keeper" to outstanding Keetoowah members dedicated to continuing the Keetoowah Cherokee culture through practicing a variety of ancient skills and traditions. To date, 30 Keetoowah tribal members have received this award.
"People love the opportunity to buy hand crafted, one-of-a-kind gifts or pieces of art. It is so much more personal and meaningful than just picking up another item made in China," said Marilyn Craig, museum marketing coordinator. "Although the museum gift shop hours are normally 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, we have had requests to open on Saturday to give shoppers who work weekdays an opportunity to browse and meet the artists."
A special activity for the day will be free make-and-take crafts for kids. Kids can make a pinch pot or paint a mini mask as an ornament to hang on the tree or to give as a gift.
The JHCCM is at 18280 W. Keetoowah Circle. For more information, call 918-871-2866.
