Local musician Steve Cypert is teaching three classes at the Tahlequah Indian Capital Technology Center campus starting this month.
First up is a three-week beginning ukulele class, Jan. 19. Learning to play the Ukulele might be just the ticket for some who are looking for a new challenge. It's a fun little instrument and not demanding to learn.
Ukulele thumpers will meet each Tuesday and Thursday from 6-9 p.m. The cost for the class will be $75. The course will feature easy tunes and easy chords to strum, but it will also include more challenging exercises for those who already play another instrument. A booklet created by Cypert will be provided to all participants, and it will include all songs, chords, and exercises.
On Feb. 13 at 6 p.m., Cypert will begin a class on beginning guitar, which will cost $65.
The course is designed to accommodate those who've never played the instrument at all, as well as those who know a few chords but would like a refresher. An emphasis will be made on a fun experience free of strict rules – just chords, songs, and strums. There will be an easy introduction to lead guitar playing included for those who already pick a little.
Another emphasis will be made on simple chords and rhythms. There will be two three-hour meetings per week on Monday and Wednesday. Three lessons will be covered each meeting day for a total of 18 lessons. Enrollment is now open.
For more information on these classes, call 918-456-2594 or go to ictctech.coursestorm.com/ictctech-tahlequah/.
