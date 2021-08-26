Uncle Kracker to perform at Hard Rock Live Sept. 11

TULSA – Uncle Kracker, a charismatic singer-songwriter known for breaking down genre barriers and topping the charts, is bringing his tour to Hard Rock Live on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Tickets are $19.50 and are on sale now.
Uncle Kracker, also known as Matthew Shafer, kicked off a solo career of his own after vaulting to stardom as chief collaborator in Kid Rock’s Twisted Brown Trucker Band. The Michigan native’s 2000 major label debut, “Double Wide,” went double-platinum and yielded the No. 1 smash “Follow Me.” Its 2002 follow-up, “No Stranger To Shame,” reached gold status and spawned cross-format hits like “In A Little While” and the powerful cover of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away,” which set a Billboard record for most weeks at No. 1 on any chart by topping out on the Adult Contemporary radio charts for a staggering 28 weeks.
Uncle Kracker’s first step into the world of country music came with his No. 1 hit “When the Sun Goes Down,” a duet with good friend Kenny Chesney. After a few summer tours with Chesney, Uncle Kracker reached country’s Top 10 with his double-platinum crossover hit “Smile.” He fully embraced his country side with his critically acclaimed fifth album, “Midnight Special.”
Uncle Kracker continues to play sold-out shows across the country and has appeared everywhere from the American Country Music Awards to “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”
For more information on Uncle Kracker, visit www.UncleKracker.com.
