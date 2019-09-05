Uncle Kracker to take the stage at Seven Bar

WEST SILOAM - Uncle Kracker has always followed one philosophy: to have fun. Recently, the musician, rapper and singer-songwriter has been having more fun than ever. On Sept. 19, he performs a free show at Seven Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs.
Uncle Kracker takes the stage at 8 p.m. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
After vaulting to stardom as chief collaborator in Kid Rock's Twisted Brown Trucker Band, the Michigan performer, also known as Matthew Shafer, kicked off a solo career of his own. His 2000 major label debut, "Double Wide," was fittingly propelled to certified RIAA double-platinum and delivered the Billboard No. 1 smash hit "Follow Me." The follow-up album, "No Stranger To Shame," was released in 2002 and went RIAA gold. The second record spawned cross-format hits, including "In A Little While" and the powerful cover of Dobie Gray's "Drift Away," which set a Billboard record for most weeks at No. 1 on any chart. Uncle Kracker's recent single, "Floatin'," along with an accompanying music video, was released in mid-2018.
For more information on Uncle Kracker, visit www.unclekracker.com. Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59. For information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com.
