University/Community Chorus seeks new members for season

The Northeastern State University/Community Chorus is welcoming new members to join the group as its rehearsal season kicks off.
NSU's University/Community Chorus is an ensemble made up of students, faculty, staff and local community members. Interested singers can join the group simply by attending rehearsals at the beginning of the semester.
The first rehearsal of the season will take place on Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building, Room 301, on the Tahlequah campus. Aside from occasional dress rehearsal, practices will be held regularly on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. throughout the season.
The last opportunity for members to join for the fall chorus this season is Sept. 14. Those who wish to take part in the chorus during the spring semester will have a chance to do so.
Department of Music Chair and Director of Choral Activities at NSU Dr. Jeffery Wall said singers of all skill levels are welcome to join the chorus, and no audition is required.
"The chorus is a perfect opportunity to learn to sing and read music in a fun group setting with people from vastly differing skill levels," Wall said. "It also provides a great chance to connect and socialize with other singers from all backgrounds and age groups," he said.
This fall the chorus' performances will feature selections by Dr. Christopher Harris. To prepare for this, Harris will join as the composer and conductor-in-residence for a few days.
While the musical performances will be the highlight of the season for audiences, members of the chorus will have the unique opportunity to grow and engage with a new group of peers.
"The community aspect of the chorus provides great support and experience to our students," Wall said.
For more information on the NSU University/Community Chorus, visit https://academics.nsuok.edu/vocal-choral/ensembles/university-community-chorus.aspx or contact Wall at wall03@nsuok.edu.
