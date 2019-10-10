The Northeastern State University Singers will collaborate with the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Concert Chorale to present two concerts – one in Fort Smith, Arkansas, at the Convention Center on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and one at the Tahlequah United Methodist Church on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.
The groups will perform “Rejoice in the Lamb,” a work for choir and organ by composer Benjamin Britten. The choirs will also perform works separately.
“These two concerts are two years in the making,” said Dr. Jeffery Wall, NSU director of Choral Activities. “Dr. Workman, UAFS director of Choral Activities, and I shared a meal at a conference, and our proximity allowed this idea to spawn. The Concert Chorale stopped in for a performance exchange at NSU last spring and we are excited to collaborate again for Fort Smith and Tahlequah audiences.”
For more information, visit nsumusic.com or call 918-444-2700.
