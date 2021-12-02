BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Keith Urban is bringing The Speed of Now World Tour to the Walmart AMP on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and range from $29 to $149.50 plus applicable fees.
“Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” said Urban. “It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable!”
Four-time Grammy Award-winner Urban has set summer 2022 for the North American debut of his first world tour in four years, The Speed of Now World Tour. The tour’s newly announced North American leg, with three-time Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress, will add 50 shows to the previously announced concerts in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K.
“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” said Urban. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want - sing, dance, do whatever.”
What lies at the heart of every great show are the songs. "Blue Ain’t Your Color," "The Fighter," "Somewhere In My Car," "Wasted Time," "Somebody Like You," "Long Hot Summer," his latest single "Wild Hearts," and his global smash "One Too Many" with P!NK, will anchor a night of music from one of the touring world’s best.
Tickets can be Purchased by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box office. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.
