CHICKASHA - The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Art Department invites high school juniors and seniors to submit heir original work to the school's Innovations art contest. The USAO art faculty will judge and winners will receive cash.
The cost is $3 per entry, with a maximum five entries per student. All media will be accepted, but work must not exceed 4 feet in any direction. Entry pieces are to be delivered Feb. 26, noon to 7 p.m. The show will run March 2-13, with the awards presentation Friday, March 13, at 1 p.m. Works must be picked up by 5 p.m. March 13.
Best of Show and Judge's Choice awards are available. All entrants will be notified of judging results via email.
For more information,visit https://usao.edu/arts-and-culture/arts/index.html or contact Jacquelyn Knapp, professor of art and director of Innovations, at 405-574-1302 or jknapp@usao.edu.
