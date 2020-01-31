USAO’s Davis-Waldorf series continues with unique mix of classical, contemporary

CHICKASHA – Bringing their fusion of classical and contemporary music to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma’s Davis Hall Little Theater, the Dallas String Quartet continues the 19th season of the Davis-Waldorf Performing Arts Series on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for the general public; $10 for students, seniors 60 and over, and USAO faculty and staff; and $5 for USAO students. They may be purchased at the door, online at usao.edu/dwpas, or by calling 405-574-1213.
Using both traditional and electric strings, the Dallas String Quartet plays everything from Bach to Bon Jovi in inventive arrangements that show how music from such seemingly different genres use the same notes to move the listener. The group performs both intimately as a quartet, as well as with a full accompaniment of drums, guitar and piano.
“With each artist we host, we try to expand the way our audience thinks about the performing arts,” said Katie Davis, professor of theatre arts and executive director of the DWPAS. “Many people, even those who enjoy a wide range of popular music styles, don’t think they like classical music. Dallas String Quartet is a great example of how the emotional power of music and dynamic performance are often very similar – whether it’s Despacito or Dvorák.”
An international music sensation, the Dallas String Quartet comprises violinists Ion Zanca, Melissa Priller and Eleanor Dunbar, and bassist Young Heo. They have performed for Presidents Obama and Bush, the College Football Playoff, and NBA and NFL organizations. With the release of their fourth album, “DSQ,” the group continues to expand their passionate following.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.usao.edu/dwpas or call 405-574-1213.
