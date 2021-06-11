CHECOTAH, Okla. — Honey Springs Battlefield is pleased to announce a unique tour opportunity at the site. Students from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO) will serve as tour guides on the six trails that cross the 1,100-acre battlefield on two Saturdays in both June and July—June 12 and 26 and July 3 and 17. This series of tours coincides with the annual memorial of the battle on July 17 at 10:30 a.m. The students will point out the exact locations of military actions, highlight key aspects of the engagement, and discuss its historical importance.
Normally, the park and its six trails are self-guided with a total of 55 trail markers. Through a special historical interpretation course taught by Dr. James Finck at USAO, students will travel approximately three hours from their classroom in Chickasha to serve as tour guides at Honey Springs Battlefield. Already trained about the battle and the trails during the class, these students will add to the overall visitor experience by interpreting key elements of the engagement in the environment where the events occurred.
For more information regarding the presentation and Honey Springs Battlefield, please email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call 918-473-5572. Honey Springs Battlefield is located east of U.S. Highway 69 between Oktaha and Checotah. The visitor center is located on a hill in close proximity to the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville. Take the second left after reaching the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame Museum (driving from the west).
Honey Springs Battlefield is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
