On Saturday, Oct. 12, United Wrestling Entertainment will present Showdown X live from Cherokee Nation Markoma Gym, Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event starts at 5:30 p.m.
"We are celebrating 11 years of having events right here in Tahlequah, and 10 years of our biggest event of the year: UWE Showdown," said said Brad Eubanks. "All year, every event has lead to this one epic night."
Tickets are available at the door, and the price for general admission is $8 per person, $4 for students, and free for Northeastern State University students. The event is for all ages
Showdown X will have three championship matches, along with five other huge match ups.
The main event will feature The Showcase Alex Royal as he defends the UWE Championship against Bloodborne Jonathan Across, as well as Tahlequah's own The Man They Call Fuel and Anarchy teaming up with Tim Rockwell as they battle against The Proclamation in a no holds barred match.
UWE Tag Team Champions Skylar Slice and Killista will defend their titles against Drake Gallows and Killbane, and UWE Apex Champion Zakk Sinizter defends his championship against Sam Stackhouse. Other matches include: The BA Express vs The Plague, Bishop Nasty vs Samedi, Luke Langley vs Wesley Crane.
United Wrestling Entertainment Foundation is a Cherokee-owned, not-for-profit incorporated company based out of Tahlequah. UWE provides family friendly professional wrestling entertainment accessible to all ages from children to adults.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/uwe09.
