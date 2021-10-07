UWE to present Showdown 11 at NSU's Jack Dobbins Field House on Oct. 16

On Saturday, Oct. 16, United Wrestling Entertainment will present Showdown 11. The event supports Northeastern State RiverHawks Cheer and is supported by X-Press Stop.

Presale tickets are available at all X-Press Stop locations. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 6 at NSU's Jack Dobbins Field House.

Presale tickets cost $8, and buyers will receive a free fountain drunk and a chance to win a prize at the event. NSU students with an ID will get in for $5. Tickets at the event will cost $12.

Due to COVID-19, face coverings are highly recommended. Sanitizer stations will be through out the arena, and social distancing is highly encouraged.

