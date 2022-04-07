On Saturday, April 16, United Wrestling Entertainment will present Total Chaos in Tahlequah.
Presale tickets are available at all X-Press Stop locations. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 6 at the Cherokee County Community Building at 908 S. College Ave.
Presale tickets cost $8, and buyers will receive a free fountain drink and a chance to win a prize at the event. NSU students with an ID will get in for $5. Tickets at the event will cost $12.
