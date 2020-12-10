MUSKOGEE – The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is hosting a Christmas dinner for veterans without families on Sunday, Dec. 20, 3-5 p.m., at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
To maintain social distancing, veterans will line-up in their vehicles near the south end of the medical center. Volunteers will bring to-go boxes to the veterans' vehicles filled with their choice of turkey or ham, along with a gift bag.
This dinner was first held in 2018 and is organized by Deniece Anderson, a registered nurse in VA’s Care in the Community service.
“Working in primary care, I began to notice that around this time of year, we had veterans that came weekly, if not daily, to be seen,” said Anderson, who has worked for VA for 20 years. “I began to ask questions and discovered that most of these veterans lived alone and had no families or, if they had families, they were not in contact with them. They were coming here for the social interaction, because they had no one at home.”
The dinner is sponsored by VA Voluntary Service, which receives donations from the public throughout the year.
“This is the third year we have had the privilege of partnering with Deniece, who has a true heart for our veterans,” said Nita McClellan, chief of public affairs and Voluntary Service. “This event is more important than ever due to the pandemic, which has forced many of our veterans into isolation. We hope we can provide not only a good meal, but a few moments of smiles, cheer and laughter.”
Christmas music will be played during the event to provide a festive atmosphere. No reservation or identification is required. Veterans are invited to just drop by the medical center during the specified time listed.
