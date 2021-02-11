As if the pandemic isn't enough, organizers are hoping the winter weather doesn’t force the cancellation of upcoming Valentine’s Day and Fat Tuesday events.
The annual Erotic Art Show has been through some changes since it emerged in 1995, and this year, it is based at Tahlequah Creates. Organizers set up the show on Feb. 9, and it may be extended into next week after the weather closed the gallery Thursday.
“Art fans are invited to drop in. This wider viewing window will give visitors more social distance while allowing adults the opportunity to shop, just as years in the past,” said Gallery Manager Kelly Anquoe. “Some of these artists rarely have the opportunity to show their work because typically, we keep displayed works in the range of ‘family friendly.’”
Not all of the show’s art is suitable for children, or conducive to a virtual art show online, according to Anquoe.
No ticket is required and admission is free, but it will be limited to a safely spaced number of people at a time. Call Tahlequah Creates at 918-772-7173 or email TahlequahCreatesGallery@gmail.com for more information.
Kroner & Baer Pub hosted Valentine's Day trivia on Thursday, and the festivities will continue this weekend.
“We are having live music all weekend for date nights and also launching our new wine flights,” said Chris Whytal, Kroner & Baer co-owner. “Beer flights are also available.”
A “flight” offers drinkers a way to try different brands or flavors. The wine flights will feature four wines, and will be on special this weekend for $12 each. The beer flights will also be discounted to $10.
Amber Watson is scheduled to play at Kroner Friday night, and Ahna Jennings on Saturday night.
Dewain’s Place will also have live bands, along with a seasonal drink menu that may be “a little too risky for the paper,” according to Holland Riddle, Dewain’s manager.
Music will be provided by the Sam Cox Band on Friday, and RC & The Ambers on Saturday.
“We are also participating in a fundraiser for Autism Speaks this month, in honor of Conner Fell,” said Riddle.
Conner, who is autistic, is the son of Kira and John Fell, and for his 15th birthday, he is asking folks to support Autism Speaks. Check out the Dewain’s Place Facebook page for a link to Kira’s video of Conner.
According to SkateHouse owner Dusty Fore, the roller rink is open for limited hours, and nothing is planned for Valentine’s Day.
“We usually do an all night skate. It's our biggest night of the year. But we can't be open after 11 p.m. due to city ordinance, and that it might be a little irresponsible on our part to pack kids in a building together for 12 hours during a pandemic,” said Fore.
The SkateHouse is open Fridays 7-11 p.m.; Saturdays 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.; and Sundays 2-4 p.m.
The Legacy at MK Ranch has scheduled a "Galentine" Open House event for Saturday, 1-3 p.m.
“Grab your moms, sisters, and bridesmaids and head to our elegant navy barn. Enjoy amazing cocktails while meeting incredible vendors and seeing our on site accommodations,” stated the Facebook event page. “You can exclusively tour our venue in a personal setting with our staff while envisioning your wedding day. With booking during the open house, you will get a 10 percent off discount.”
The weather may keep Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601 from having its Friday night steak dinner this week, but members are hoping other events can still happen.
Set for Saturday, Ryan Dirteater and Dirteater Ranch will host Gilley's Night, a PBR mechanical bull rodeo. Those not planning to ride the bull will have a $10 cover. Signups for participants begin at 7 p.m., and the cost is $25 a person, with 100-percent payout to the top three riders. No entry fee will be required for the “sexiest ladies ride,” but a prize will be awarded.
“It’s a great Valentine date night,” said Elks Exalted Ruler Andrea Chaffin. “The band Outlaw Territory will take the stage at 9 p.m. for additional entertainment.”
The Elks have also planned a Masquerade Ball for Fat Tuesday. It is limited to 76 people so seating can be adequately spaced and the dance floor open. The Stillwater jazz band Bill & Kenney will perform. According to the Facebook event, Chaffin, a Louisiana native, will be cooking the menu of étouffée, jambalaya, red beans and rice, beignets, king cake, and more. The cost for the event is $25. Visit www.facebook.com/tahlequahlodge for more details.
No special events are on tap for Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Dewain’s Place
“The only thing we have planned that day is supporting Linney Breaux’s with a ginormous appetite,” said Riddle.
Partiers could also head to Kroner & Baer Pub for Fat Tuesday. Whytal said starting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16, Kroner will have canned Abita beer specials, two Abita beers on tap, Hurricane cocktails, gumbo, king cake, and live music by Doc Fell. If the place is jumping – and the weather is good – Whytal said Kroner & Baer may stay open later than normal.
The Aiming Arrows Homeschool Outreach Program is inviting all homeschooled, private school, and virtual students to a Valentine’s party on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church. The cost will be $5 for those not a member of Aiming Arrows, a Christian-based program for students 13 years old through 12th grade. The event will feature pizza, snacks, drinks, photo opportunities, and a crowning of Valentine King and Queen. A number of games are scheduled, so attendees are asked to wear casual attire, as well as bring a photo of themselves when they were a baby or toddler. Each one is encouraged to also contribute a dessert or snack food. Learn more at www.facebook.com/AimingArrowsAAHOP.
