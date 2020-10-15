The Show and Shine Car, Truck and Bike Show to benefit the Cherokee County Toy Drive will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at New Life Worship Center, 16818 U.S. Highway 62.
Due to the cancellation of the Cherokee Cruisin'' Classic Car Club show this year, members are sponsoring this fundraiser for their toy drive, which will happen Dec. 6.
Food vendors include hot dogs benefiting Tahlequah Outlaws Special Olympics, and hamburgers by Boy Scout Troop 743. Trophies will be awarded to the best car, best truck and best motorcycle, and for People's Choice. The event will feature a silent auction, door prizes, and a 50/50 pot.
For more information, visit the 5C's Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.