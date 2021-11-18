'Ventura Highway' meets Route 66 as rock group America heads to Tulsa

TULSA – As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, perennial classic rock favorite America heads to the Hard Rock Live stage inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Feb. 24.
Tickets start at $34.50 and are on sale.
America continues to showcase its timeless sound around the world. With signature songs like “A Horse With No Name,” “Ventura Highway,” “Sister Golden Hair,” “You Can Do Magic,” “Tin Man” and “Lonely People,” the band earned a global household name and became cornerstones of 1970s Top 40 and FM rock radio.
Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell – along with former bandmate, the late Dan Peek – amassed six certified gold and/or platinum, with their first greatest hits collection, “History,” hitting more than $4 million in sales. The trio won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1972.
In 2020, the band released their ultimate eight-disc anniversary box set, “Half Century,” and streamed their concert special “America – Live at the London Palladium” for the very first time. The year 2020 also saw the release of the book “America, the Band: An Authorized Biography” by journalist Jude Warne. She weaves original interviews with Beckley, Bunnell and many others into a dynamic cultural history of America, the band, and America, the nation. Billy Bob Thornton wrote the foreword.
For more information on America, visit www.VenturaHighway.com.
For information, visit www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or call 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
