WAGONER – The Venue at Taylor Ferry will host "The Champagne Murder" mystery party Saturday, Jan. 11, 2-6 p.m. Venue will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. that day.
With the setting in 1960s London, 10 "hippie" characters will lead the scenes to uncover a crime in a game-night event. Snack and spirits will be on hand for a $10 love offering.
Those interested in being a character should email owner Deb Drager at ddrager@mac.com. For more information, visit www.venueattaylorferry.com/2nd-saturday-event.
