CHECOTAH – On Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 a.m., Honey Springs Battlefield will host "Veteran Surgeon's View of the Civil War," a special presentation about Civil War surgery and medicine by Dr. David Harris.
Harris will be dressed in Civil War-period attire while discussing medical practices used during the war and the realities surgeons faced. His presentation will include medical artifacts and items from the era. Harris has hosted programs at many Civil War sites, including Vicksburg National Military Park.
This program is free with regular admission. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to this outdoor program. Social-distancing of at least six to eight feet is required for those who attend the program. The Oklahoma Historical Society requires face masks in all public areas of its museums, sites and affiliates, including Honey Springs Battlefield.
For more information on the presentation and Honey Springs Battlefield, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call 918-473-5572.
Honey Springs Battlefield is east of U.S. Highway 69 between Oktaha and Checotah. The Visitor Center is on a hill in close proximity to the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville.
Honey Springs Battlefield is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
