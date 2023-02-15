TULSA – The Vintage Tulsa Show, Oklahoma’s largest and nationally renowned antique merchandise sale, invites area collectors and history enthusiasts to shop the event, featuring a sold out 55,000 sq. ft. dealer floor packed with quality antique and authentic vintage merchandise from Feb. 17-19.
Vendors from across the United States will gather to sell inside the Exchange Center Building at Tulsa’s Expo Square. Doors will open to early bird shoppers Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m., with general admission beginning at noon. The event runs through Sunday, Feb. 19 until 5 p.m. The venue is at 4145 E. 21st St., Tulsa, OK 74112.
The Vintage Tulsa Show, now celebrating its 14th year, has become a Tulsa tradition, drawing customers near and far, with some attendees flying in from both coasts and even a few internationally. A "picker's paradise" of nostalgic treasures, the Vintage Tulsa Show features an array of eclectic merchandise including antique and primitive furniture, estate and Native American jewelry, salvaged and repurposed home decor, advertising and porcelain signage, vintage clothing, die-cast, tin and pressed metal cars, trucks, NASCAR and other toys, vinyl records, physical media, glass and pottery, quilts, lace and fabrics, floor rugs, postcards, photos, artwork and paper goods, wartime and western memorabilia, tools, knives, antique firearms, cast iron pans and kitchenware, sporting goods, musical instruments and much more.
"When we started hosting the Vintage Tulsa Show in 2009, we only had a handful of local dealers bringing wares to the show; we had no idea we'd still be going strong in 2023, attracting vendors from as far away as California, Florida and Minnesota," said owner and promoter Gail Kinney of Heritage Event Company. "Now we're seeing new generations of customers coming through the doors searching for memories of times past. Boomers might still be looking to acquire Mid-Century Atomic Age collectibles, but millennials are out there trying to recapture their youth with video tapes, comic books and vinyl records. The collecting gene seems to also be handed down from one generation to the next."
The Vintage Tulsa Show is indoors, climate-controlled, with concessions and free parking. For early bird buyers, a special preview ticket option is available to gain entry to the show three hours prior to the general public at a cost of $15 per ticket. General admission tickets are $10. All ticket options will be valid for entry to the show the entire weekend at no extra charge.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.exposquare.com or at the gate during open hours. Show hours will be Friday, Feb. 17 from 9 a.m.-noon for an early buying option, Feb. 17 from noon-6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Children ages 9-12 will be $4, while ages 8 and under will be free. Tickets for seniors, military, fire/police will be $8. Special guest, Deborah Beahm, of Sublime Antique Restorations from Dallas, Texas, will be on hand through out the weekend for consultation and on-site repair of damaged heirloom items.
For more information about the Vintage Tulsa Show, call 918-619-2875, email heritageeventco@gmail.com, or visit https://www.heritageeventcompany.com/vintage-tulsa-show.html.
