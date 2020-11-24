BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - The Museum of Native American History has virtual events on schedule.
Artists and educators Jay Benham and Aaron Jones will be freatured in A Rare Cultural Conversation: Honoring Ancestors: Red Cloud to Red Otter on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. Storyteller Gene Tagaban is set for Saturday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. Events will be hosted virtually on the museum's Facebook, with the opportunity for those who wish to participate to join the live Zoom event.
Benham is a member of the Kiowa Tribe. He has studied art education at Henderson State University and Northern Arizona University, and American Indian law at the University Of New Mexico School Of Law. He is currently employed as a museum educator at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville.
Jones works as an administrator at Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers, Arkansas. His professional career has been arts education, where he has served as a public school art teacher, university professor of art history and studio art, a museum educator, and state arts administrator for the Oklahoma Arts Council. Prior to his position with the Academy, Jones served as the interpretation manager for Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
Tagaban is an influential storyteller, trainer, speaker, mentor and performer. He is Cherokee, Tlingit and Filipino. Tagaban will tell two stories, one of which will be geared toward children and one toward all ages. A related craft will be available. A video of Tagaban performing The Raven Dance will be shown during this virtual event.
The events will be recorded and available for later use. For more information, visit monah.us or call 479-273-2456.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.