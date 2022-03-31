VoiceJam at Walton Arts Center to celebrate all things a cappella

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Walton Arts Center is the place for all things a cappella during VoiceJam Festival on Saturday, April 9.
VoiceJam A Cappella Festival is produced by Walton Arts Center in partnership with Vocal Asia Festival, an Asian a cappella competition founded by Clare Chen in 2010. Chen wanted to create a premier a cappella festival in the U.S. and connect it to the broader world of a cappella, and approached Walton Arts Center with the idea.
The festival brings together a cappella groups from across the country to compete, but there are also opportunities for people to learn more about a cappella through workshops and activities.
Additional details about each workshop and tickets are available at www.waltonartscenter.org. Tickets also can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 am until 2 pm, by calling 479.443.5600 weekdays 10 am until 5 pm.
All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside Walton Arts Center. Information about additional safety protocols can be found at waltonartscenter.org.
