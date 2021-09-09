WAGONER – "Steppin' on Frogs," a new book by Linda Murphy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.
It explains to children that we can’t always control the noises our bodies make. We all hiccup, we all burp, and we all pass gas. It’s all natural and nothing to make a big deal about.
With a little humor, this story brings to light the normalcy of children passing gas and how it can be compared to the sound of stepping on frogs. The readers will get a few giggles out of this and a better understanding that it’s okay to pass gas, even if you are at school. The author hopes readers realize that we can take an embarrassing situation and learn to laugh a little at ourselves.
Linda Murphy has been a public-school teacher in Oklahoma for 28 years. She lives in Wagoner where she is a teacher for Wagoner Public Schools. Her degree is in early childhood with an elementary education certification. She is certified in middle school English, and has always loved reading and writing.
Steppin' on Frogs is a 30-page hardback book with a retail price of $24; the eBook is $19. For more information, visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/steppin-on-frogs/.
