WAGONER - The 41st Annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival set for Sept. 11-12 has officially been cancelled for 2020 due to the ever changing COVID situation, according to Dell Davis, festival coordinator.
"We certainly appreciate our sponsors, volunteers, performers and steering committee members who have worked many hours in planning and preparing for this annual free family event," said Davis.
Wagoner Mayor AJ Jones said they are looking forward to making the 2021 event even more special.
"The festival is a tourist destination and an economic generator for the businesses in our community, so while we are disappointed for this year, we are excited about the possibilities for next Sept. 10-11," said Jones.
For more information www.wagonerok.org
