WAGONER - The 42nd Bluegrass & Chili Festival is set for Sept. 9-10 in downtown Wagoner.
The weekend festivities will include three stages of free "pepper hot" concerts by national and regional artists. Headliners scheduled to appear include a host of award winners and festival fan favorites, The Cleverlys, Lonesome River Band, Grand Ole Opry stars Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Tim Shelton Syndicate, festival favorites IIIrd Tyme Out, Volume Five, and The Edgar Loudermilk Band. A fine menu of sizzling entertainment is planned for the weekend.
Top regional bands will entertain on three stages performing a variety of music including country, gospel, bluegrass, classic rock, rhythm, and blues. Acts to date scheduled to appear include The Bazemore Family, The Roving Gamblers, Heartland Xpress, Spring Street, Acoustic Freight Train, Amundson Family, The Bluegrass Travelers, Taci & The Sunshine Band, Victory Road, The Smith Brothers, Grass Mountain Trailhead, Rewind, Paul Holt Band, and the Mid-Life Crisis Band with more to be confirmed.
In addition to the free concerts, other musical entertainment highlights include the "Junior Showcase." This showcase is designed to give talented youth who are 21 years old and younger stage exposure and experience in a non-competitive showcase. An acoustic guitar will be awarded by a drawing of all the participants. Don't miss dancer groups too as they kick up their heels during the festivities.
The Bluegrass & Chili Festival will sizzle with many other family activities. The festival street market will include a wide variety of crafts, services, and business showcases. Little buckaroos can find free activities at the children's Kiddie Korral. The open car show will give festival attendees an opportunity to see classic and current beauties. The antique tractor show is returning with expanded activities including rug making and more. Other family fun includes inflatables and of course delicious food favorites.
Don't miss the Mid-America Regional Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Sept. 10. The International Chili Society Division winning cook in the traditional red division will represent the Festival in the World Cook-off in 2023 that boasts a $25,000 first prize. The Homestyle Division winner will also travel to the World Cook-off where they will vie for a $20,000 first prize.
All the cooking teams will compete for awards and of course bragging rights. Teams will vie for awards for best of show, the coveted ham-manship, open salsa honors, and bragging rights for an entire year. Festival attendees can also sample the award winning chili with an official taster kit on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The festival opens at 4 p.m. on Friday with entertainment from 6-11 p.m. and Saturday festivities from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
For additional festival information and contest applications contact the Bluegrass & Chili Festival at bluegrasschilifest@gmail.com. Hotel information, festival updates, and a complete list of festival partners can be found at www.bluegrasschilifest.com or by contacting 918-485-2554.
There is no event admission fee. Parking downtown can include free lots/spaces but some may require a fee for premium parking.
