Walmart AMP now Accepting Auditions for VoiceJam

BENTONVILLE, Arknsas – Auditions are now being accepted for VoiceJam, the annual a cappella festival produced by Walton Arts Center in April. The competition is open to any a cappella group of three to 20 performers.
Video audition submissions will be accepted from now through Monday, Jan. 31. Up to eight groups can be selected to compete in person at Walton Arts Center. Groups selected for the competition will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 3. The VoiceJam Champion and second place group will receive a produced video of their set.
A cappella fans and finalists will converge in Northwest Arkansas for classes, workshops and the VoiceJam Competition on Saturday, April 9. The popular festival has become a favorite event for fans of modern a cappella because of the immense talent that it showcases.
Ticket information, competition criteria and details on how to audition to become a VoiceJam competitor can be found at waltonartscenter.org/voicejam.
