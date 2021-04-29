ROGERS, Arkansas – The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion has added concerts for the fall.
Walmart AMP will host Luke Bryan and his Proud To Be Right Here Tour with Dylan Scott and Runaway June on Friday, Aug. 27. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and the music will start at 7:30. Ticket prices range from $50 to $135 plus applicable fees and go on sale to the public Friday, April 30, at 10 a.m.
EMI Nashville’s Brothers Osborne will perform on Friday, Sept. 17. The Grammy-nominated duo is known for their “distinctive sound combining classic country and hints of soul.” On the We’re Not For Everyone Tour, fans can expect to hear the band’s six Grammy-nominated singles, including No. 1 platinum-certified hit “Stay A Little Longer”; the Top 10 platinum-Certified hit “It Ain’t My Fault”; the Top 25 hit “21 Summer”; as well as Top 40 hits “Shoot Me Straight,” “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” and “All Night.”
Travis Denning and Tenille Townes will serve as opening acts. Known for his No.1 hit “After a Few,” Denning has previously served as a CMA KixStart Artist, as well as Opry NextStage Artist. Townes recently won three Canadian Country Music Awards, in addition to ACM New Female Artist of the Year last year. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 30, at 2 p.m. Prices range from $39.50 to $69.50, plus applicable fees.
The award-winning global performer Machine Gun Kelly and his Tickets to My Downfall Tour, with JXDN and Carolesdaughter, will be at the Walmart AMP on Saturday, Oct. 2. Hitting live concert venues for the first time since the release of his No. 1 album Tickets to My Downfall, fans can expect rocking performances of platinum hits “Bloody Valentine,” “My Ex’s Best Friend” and more. Tickets go on sale to the public April 30 at 10 a.m., and range from $29.50 to $59.50 plus applicable fees.
Thomas Rhett will bring The Center Point Road Tour with Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett to the Walmart AMP on Sunday, Oct. 3. Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year Rhett began teasing songs as they were written on social media over the past year, receiving a frenzy of positive feedback from fans. With that, his upcoming fifth studio double album, “Country Again: Side A,” began to take shape. The lead single “What’s Your Country Song” marks Thomas Rhett’s 17th career No. 1 single and 11th consecutive No. 1. Rhett’s four previous studio albums have spawned nearly 10 billion total career streams. He’s also received two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period, adding to his collection of trophies from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and more. Tickets are on sale now, and range from $35.50 to $129.50, plus applicable fees.
Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600; visiting www.amptickets.com; or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to an order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons can only be delivered via email or mail, not picked up at will call. Neither add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed. For more information and a complete schedule of shows, visit https://waltonartscenter.org/amp.
