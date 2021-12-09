BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – 5 Seconds of Summer will perform at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, June 28, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5:30 pm. Music starts at 7 pm.
Tickets are on sale and range from $29.50 to $59.50 plus applicable fees. For information, or to purchase tickets, call 479-443-5600, visit www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
