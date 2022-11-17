NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Urgent,” and no less than five more Top 10 hits, all from one powerhouse band. Foreigner, the band behind these iconic songs, announced Nov. 14 the launch of their Historic Farewell Tour with Loverboy, which includes a stop at the Walmart AMP on Friday, July 14, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m. Presales started on Tuesday, Nov. 15. and general tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Ticket prices range from $29.50-$69.50 plus applicable fees.
For the first leg of the U.S. Live Nation tour, Foreigner will be joined by Loverboy, one of the ‘80s biggest hitmakers. The spectacular show will thrill audiences with stellar performances of more than 20 combined chart-topping songs. Foreigner will continue its long-term initiative with the Grammy Museum Foundation to invite choirs to open the show with a live a cappella "Pitch Perfect" performance of classic rock songs. Foreigner will join radio partners across the country to create a contest for local choirs to win donations to their music programs. One winning choir will be selected at each show, and that choir will receive a grand prize of new musical equipment. For more details, go to foreignerchoirs.com.
Jones continues to elevate Foreigner’s influence and guide the band to new horizons with his stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks, and multilayered talents, while lead singer Kelly Hansen, one of rock’s greatest showmen, has led Foreigner into the digital age inspiring a whole new generation of fans.
Bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums, and guitarist Luis Maldonado provide an unprecedented level of energy that has resulted in the re-emergence of the astounding music that speaks to Foreigner's enduring popularity. Foreigner has an extraordinary streaming and radio audience. Click here for an overview of classic rock artists’ stats.
With more Top 10 hits than Journey and 10 multi-Platinum albums, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home,” and the worldwide No. 1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of Foreigner’s hits are approaching 15 million per week.
With their trademark red leather pants, bandanas, big rock sound, and high-energy live shows, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums, earning four multi-Platinum plaques, including the four-million-selling “Get Lucky,” and a trio of double-Platinum releases in their self-titled 1980 debut, 1983’s “Keep It Up” and 1985’s “Lovin’ Every Minute of It.” Their string of hits includes, in addition to the anthem “Working for the Weekend,” such arena rock staples as “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “The Kid is Hot Tonite,” “Notorious," “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” “Heaven In Your Eyes,” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.”
The group still features the original line-up of vocalist Reno, guitarist Dean, drummer Matt Frenette, and keyboardist Doug Johnson with bassist Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve replacing the late Scott Smith.
Tickets and add-ons can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays, or by calling 479-443-5600. Tickets and vouchers for add-ons will be delivered 30 days prior to the show date. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, visit www.amptickets.com.
