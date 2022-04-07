Walmart AMP to host pop diva Halsey

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS - Multi-Platinum, genre-blending artist Halsey is bringing her Love and Power Tour to the Walmart AMP with beabadoobee and PinkPantheress on Wednesday, May 25, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.
Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide. She most recently released her album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," which follows the release of "Manic," which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, "I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry," debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list last November.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m. and range from $35 to $129.50 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 am until 2 p.m. on weekdays.
