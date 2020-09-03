ROGERS, Arkansas - The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road, is offering opportunities to experience an outdoor happy hour on the new Choctaw Plaza with free live music and cornhole from 4:30-10 p.m. on select nights this fall.
Signature cocktails and a full food menu will be available for cashless purchase. Proceeds go to support the Ghost Light Recovery Fund.
Some of the best local and regional bands will perform from 6-8 p.m. On evenings with Saturday Cinema screenings, happy hour will end at 7:30 p.m. Patrons can purchase a movie ticket and stay for the 8 p.m. show.
Dates and scheduled performers for Happy Hour include: The Mixtapes, Friday, Sept. 11; Goose, Saturday, Sept. 12; Jukeboxx, Thursday, Sept. 17; The Juice, Friday, Sept. 18; Irie Lions, Saturday, Sept. 19; Boom Kinetic, Thursday, Sept. 24; Arkansauce, Friday, Sept. 25; Uncrowned Kings, Friday, Oct. 2; The Rosy Hips, Saturday, Oct. 3; and Dial Up, Friday, Oct. 9.
"These are really popular bands who are performing for a discounted fee in order to support Walton Arts Center's Ghost Light Recovery Fund. It gives them a fun gig to play, patrons a safe night out, allows us to showcase the expanded facility and it all supports the relief fund for Walton Arts Center," said Brian Crowne, vice president of the Walmart AMP.
Entrance is free but capacity is limited, and tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of tables can be reserved in advance for $25 by calling 479-443-5600 or visiting www.amptickets.com.
Table reservations open on Monday for that week's happy hours and close 48 hours prior to each event. Due to the Labor Day holiday, reservations for the Sept 11 and 12 events will open on Tuesday, Sept 8.
One hundred percent of all table reservations will be donated to support Walton Arts Center's Ghost Light Recovery Fund and are tax deductible and nonrefundable. The Ghost Light Recovery Fund helps Walton Arts Center offset lost revenue from canceled performances, continue education and intermission programming, maintain facilities and support staff until full-scale performances can resume.
The Walmart AMP has implemented additional health and safety precautions to protect patrons and staff from the spread of COVID-19. These precautions have been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health. The following health and safety protocols will be in place for these events:
• Patrons will be required to wear face coverings when entering the venue or when moving around the space. Face coverings can be removed when at the table.
• Patrons should practice social distancing while inside the venue.
• Concessions - including a full bar and beverage menu and food - will be available for cashless purchase only.
• The venue will be cleaned and disinfected before and after each event. In addition to the typical cleaning practices staff will be wiping down commonly touched surfaces and using disinfectant foggers.
Staff members will have their temperature checked each time they arrive for work, wear face coverings when interacting with performers, the public or each other, and are required to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer at least once every hour while at work.
For a complete list of health and safety protocols and for additional bands and dates as they are confirmed, visit www.amptickets.com.
