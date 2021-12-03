BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – "An Officer and a Gentleman," based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere, is a brand-new musical headed to Walton Arts Center January 4-8. The show celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen.
"An Officer and a Gentleman" tells the story of Zack Mayo. He has the raw talent and strength for the U.S. Navy’s Officer Training School, but his arrogance is out of step. Graduating from the elite program will secure his career and future, but can he endure the relentless commands of Drill Sergeant Foley? On his journey of self-discovery, Mayo finds comfort in the arms of a strong-willed local factory worker while learning the importance of friendship and honor.
The show comes packed with beloved music from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. In addition to the Academy Award-winning hit “Up Where We Belong” from the film, the musical includes smash hits like “Renegade” by Styx, “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood, “Love Is a Battlefield” by Pat Benatar, and hits by Rick Springfield, Wilson Phillips and Melissa Ethridge.
“I hope that if people know the songs, they love how we’ve used them. And I hope if they don’t know the songs, then they just found a whole cache of favorite new tunes,” musical director Dan Lipton says.
Ticket prices for "An Officer and a Gentleman" start at $41 plus applicable fees and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
A pre-show cocktail class will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan 7. Attendees will learn to make cocktails with Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits and Catering Unlimited.
All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside Walton Arts Center. Information about additional safety protocols can be found at waltonartscenter.org.
Showtimes are: Tuesday, Jan. 4 and Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 6 at 1:30 and 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 8 at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m.
