Walmart AMP to welcome 3 Doors Down

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – 3 Doors Down is bringing The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour with Seether to the Walmart AMP on Friday, Sept. 24. Gates open at 7 pm. Music starts at 8 pm.
Tickets went on sale to the public Friday, June 4, and range from $29 to $89.50 plus fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. Walton Arts Center’s Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.
Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons can only be delivered via email or mail, not picked up at will call. Neither add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.
Formed in 1996, Grammy Award-nominated multi-Platinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet’s many accolades include selling 20 million albums globally, receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including Songwriter of the Year. Their debut, "The Better Life,"became certified six-times RIAA Platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit “Kryptonite.” During their 2021 tour for the first time the band will play The Better Life front to back, along with their other hits, marking the 20th anniversary of the debut album.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.