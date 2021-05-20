Walmart AMP to welcome Jason Aldean

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS– Jason Aldean announced his Back in the Saddle 2021 Tour, including a stop at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, Sept. 9, with Hardy and Lainey Wilson. Gates open at 6 pm. Music starts at 7:30 pm.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 21 at 10 am and range from $40.50 to $125.50 plus applicable fees.Purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 am until 5 pm on weekdays. Walton Arts Center’s Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.
Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons can only be delivered via email or mail, not picked up at will call. Neither add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket. Patrons will receive tickets and add-on vouchers 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed. The multi-Platinum entertainer announced the tour during Saturday night’s sold-out set at Jason Aldean Live: from The Bonnaroo Farm.
“It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” said Aldean. “It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us - the band, the crew and me - happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years."
The three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year continues to release ground making modern albums with an old-school soul—most recently with his ninth studio album, 9, which debuted at the top spot on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. Notably, all seven of Aldean’s previous studio albums have been certified Platinum, while bolstering 15 billion streams and more than 20 million albums sold.
Known as a member of country music’s elite headliners, Aldean's past tours are nearing legendary status as he is one of the first of few acts in the genre to sell-out multiple stadiums including UGA’s Sanford Stadium, Fenway Park and Wrigley Field. Continuing success outside of the music industry, Aldean recently launched his latest collaboration, Wolf Moon Bourbon, an 80-proof bourbon that has been distilled from Midwestern grains and aged for four years offering a finish of caramel, oak and spice. For more information, visit www.JasonAldean.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.