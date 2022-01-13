BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Country music superstars and multi-Grammy, CMA and ACM award-winners Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town have joined forces to co-headline The Bandwagon Tour.
The joint tour featuring The Cadillac Three as support will make a stop at the Walmart AMP on Sunday, May 8, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.
Both critically acclaimed artists in their own right, together Lambert and Little Big Town tout a combined 43 ACM Awards, 23 CMA Awards and seven Grammys. Lambert’s latest single, “If I Was a Cowboy,” is currently climbing the charts at Country radio while her recent collaborative project, The Marfa Tapes, is nominated for a Grammy at the upcoming awards ceremony and was named among 2021’s best by American Songwriter, Billboard, LA Times, Rolling Stone, TIME, Vulture and more. Little Big Town is currently back in the studio and will release their 10th studio album later this year. This record follows the No. 1 Country album Nightfall – released in 2020 – which includes singles “Over Drinking,” Grammy-nominated “The Daughters” and “Wine, Beer, Whiskey.” It was also nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Country Album and received rave reviews from The Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly and Paste Magazine, among others. Billboard editors describe the band as reaching “substantive emotional richness that few groups can touch” on the album.
